Sister of missing Kilkenny woman, Jo Jo Dollard, Mary Phelan dies after cancer battle

Tributes are being paid to the sister of Jo Jo Dollard who passed away early this morning.

Mary Phelan had been actively searching for her sister for more than 20 years since her disappearance in 1995, and had been campaigning on behalf of Ireland’s missing people.

Mary died at her home in Cuffesgrange in Kilkenny having been diagnosed with cancer just 17 weeks ago.

She gave her last interview about the search for JoJo as recently as last week to the Irish Mirror where she said she never wants the public to forget her.

People have been paying their tributes to Mary online this evening, where she’s being described as “loving, kind and caring” as well as a woman who “never gave up the fight.”

She will be laid to rest on Monday.