Site identified for new Carlow Town ambulance base

A site has been identified for a new ambulance base in Carlow Town.

The issue was raised in the Dáil last night by local Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor who sought an update from the Health Minister on the plans.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor says the existing facility at St Dympna’s is not fit for purpose.

And she added it’s a long-running issue that needs addressing.

The local TD also brought up concerns around the availability of ambulances locally (issues were raised on KCLR earlier this week see here).

Watch her contribution to Dáil Eireann last night: