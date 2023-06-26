Six agricultural shows in Kilkenny and Carlow chosen to receive funding

Six agricultural shows across Kilkenny and Carlow have been chosen to receive funding.

Ballyfoyle Agriculture Show, Castlegannon Show, Iverk Show and the Welsh Pony Championship Show in Kilkenny will get investments totalling over €33,000.

Meanwhile, Raheendaw Show and Tullow Agriculture Show will be accepting funding totally nearly €15,000.

A record of €1 million is being invested into 122 shows across the country- equalling a 40% increase on last year’s allocation.