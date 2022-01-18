Six Kilkenny playgrounds have passed their sell-by dates

Six Kilkenny playgrounds have already passed their sell-by date.

Elected members heard on Monday that there are 31 playgrounds in the County and €865,000 has been spent on their maintenance over the past ten years.

But the average life span of a playground is estimated at 10-15 years and six are more than 15 years old already.

The local authority thinks that up of a fifth of playground equipment in the county needs to be replaced and it will cost over €600,000.