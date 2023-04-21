Six more cars have tyres slashed in Kilkenny city attacks

There’s been another spate of attacks with six cars having their tyres slashed in Kilkenny city this week.

The first incident was at Hollybank Way between 3am and 7am on Tuesday when the tyres of the black Toyota Corolla were slashed while it was parked in a driveway.

Then on Wednesday there were 4 more cars targetted on Lower New St between 8.30am and 2pm.

Another incident was reported on Walkin St between 1pm and 5pm on Wednesday, where the tyres of a black Renault Fluence were slashed.

There was also an incident two weeks ago where three cars on Cyprus Avenue had two tyres each slashed on a Saturday afternoon in Loughbouy.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed anyone acting suspiciously in these areas or any dash cam footage to contact the Station.