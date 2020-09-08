Six more Covid cases in Kilkenny, as NPHET reports highest daily increase since May

There are six new cases of Covid-19 in Kilkenny but no more in Carlow.

That’s according to latest figures from NPHET, who are reporting 307 more positive test results today. It’s the highest daily total recorded since early May.

182 of today’s cases are in Dublin, and the Acting Chief medical Officer says at least 44 of those are linked with community transmission.

Elsewhere, 6 cases are in Kilkenny, 25 cases are in Kildare, 19 are in Limerick, and 15 each are in Wexford and Louth. The remaining cases are spread across 15 different counties.

There’s been one new Covid-related death reported this evening, and the total number of cases so far now stands at 30,080 nationwide.