Covid-19 latest: Six new cases in Carlow

There’s six new cases of Covid-19 in Carlow.

35 new cases have been notified to the National Public Health Emergency Team – with Carlow featuring highest on the list of affected counties.

No new cases are being reported in KIlkenny.

One more person has died with the disease, meaning the death toll stands at 1,772.

The majority of today’s cases, 24 in total, have been linked to known outbreaks or are close contacts of another confirmed case.

Just five have been identified as community transmission.

71 perccent of those reported today are in people under the age of 45.