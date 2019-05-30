Six SPAR stores in Carlow & Kilkenny have been awarded

Six local stores have been awarded at the annual SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme celebration.

Retailers from across Ireland attended the annual ceremony which saw accolades handed out to outlets that demonstrated outstanding industry excellence following a year of comprehensive inspections, visits from mystery shoppers and audits.

Carlow winners were Bolger’s SPAR in Bagnelstown and Cantillon’s SPAR Graiguecullen. While Kilkenny City’s Cross’ SPAR Express on the Callan Road and Eivers’ SPAR Irishtown as well as Maher’s SPAR Goresbridge and O’Hare’s SPAR Johnstown were also victorious.