Six weeks of works set to roll out in Tullow, Co Carlow today

Six weeks of works are set to roll out in Tullow from today (Tuesday).

It’s to replace footpaths along 450 metres of the northern edge of the R418 Castledermot / Killerig Road, by the R418 Thomas Traynor Road.

Restrictions in the form of temporary traffic lights and single lane closure and they’re set to run between 8am and 4:30pm each day, subject to weather conditions.

Motorists can expect delays with queues likely to form at times.

While access will be maintained for pedestrians, residents and landowners of the area.