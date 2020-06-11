KCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport
Sixty new jobs for Kilkenny with UPMC to set up at MacDonagh Junction
UPMC has announced new sixty jobs for Kilkenny this morning.
The healthcare provider is to open a new Global Technology Operations Centre at MacDonagh Junction in the city in an IDA supported project.
The plan is to employ 60 skilled technology workers and other support staff over the next three years.
The company already has 475 staff in Ireland and says Kilkenny was chosen for this operation because of its close proximity to its other key facilities.