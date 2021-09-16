Slaintecare Implementation Advisory Council to seek assurances over the future of the health reform plan

Members of the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council will be seeking assurances from the Health Minister over the future of the health reform plan when they meet later.

The group will also be looking for answers around the recent resignation of two senior members.

Laura Magahy and Professor Tom Keane resigned from their respective roles last week.

Council member, Kilkenny man Liam Doran, says they remain in the dark as to why this happened.

