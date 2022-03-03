Slieverue and Glenmore to get important updates on South East Greenway through Kilkenny

Locals in Slieverue and Glenmore will be getting important updates on the South Kilkenny Greenway next week.

The County Council want to see what the best routes would be to link both villages to the new walking and cycling track which is expected to be completed by summer 2024.

The first of two information evenings will be in the Slievrue Parish Hall from 4 to 7pm next Tuesday (8th March).

On Thursday (10th March) then the staff will move to the Parish Hall in Glenmore at the same time but the various options will also be available to view at the Ferrybank Library or through the local authority as well as online via consult.kilkenny.ie

Director of Services Sean McKeown says it’s crucial that locals have access to the greenway and that visitors and holidaymakers are brought into the villages.

And he says there should be a huge economic boost to the villages so it’s important people have their say on the plans.

