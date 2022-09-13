Slight delay to rollout of 65 new cashless parking machines in Kilkenny city

The rollout of new pay and display parking machines in Kilkenny city has been delayed.

It’s down to the weather but it’s not because they are solar powered.

The devices will replace the current coin-machines and will allow card payments as well as google-pay and apple-pay.

Installation was due to start this week but Kilkenny County Council Engineer Ian Gardiner says the project has been delayed because the contractors fell foul of the weather on another job.

He confirmed the work will start next week instead:

“We have 65 new pay and display machines arriving in Kilkenny next week and they’ll probably be set up over the following two weeks”