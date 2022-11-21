“Slow Down” is the message from Gardaí as rainfall in Carlow and Kilkenny leaves surface water on many local roads

Drivers are being urged to slow down this morning with considerable water on the roads following torrential downpours.

A number of routes are particularly bad with surface water and minor flooding along the Freshford road approaching Kilkenny – emergency services are clearing a stretch about three miles from the village at Clashacrow and have a stop and go system in place with one lane operating until about 11am.

There are also reports of a tree down at Kellistown in Carlow this morning.

And with a weather warning in place now until 8 o’clock this evening Roads Policing Sergeant Gary Gordon is urging people to give themselves a little extra time;

“Probably going to take you another ten / fifteen minutes longer this morning because of the roads but just to be mindful in your head that when you come around the next bend there could be a flood and you might have to take action so bring down the speed and make sure you’re completely visable to all other road users”.