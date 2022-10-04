Small power outages leave parts of Kilkenny city in the dark

UPDATE 10:45am (4th Oct): The ESB’s issued a statement to KCLR News to say:

“Approximately 900 customers in total were impacted by power outages in Kilkenny last night, the majority of those for a short duration. However, 300 customers were without power for about three hours. Crews mobilised quickly and safely to isolate the fault and restore supply. Following investigation, our crews identified the source of the fault as a line drop over the river Nore at Bleach Road Kilkenny. Repairs to the faulted networks will be carried out today by our Kilkenny Network Technicians with the support of the Civil Defence personnel who will assist with the river crossing works. We apologise to all customers for the inconvenience caused.”

UPDATE 7.20am (4th Oct): Power has been restored to the Talbots Inch/Freshford Road areas

Earlier story:

A number of power outages are being reported around Kilkenny city this (Tuesday) morning.

It’s left parts of the city in the dark with some street lights impacted by the faults.

ESB networks has reported that it is working on faults in the Talbots Inch and MacDonagh Junction areas with all expected to be fixed later this morning.

In the meantime Francis Bridge and Michael St are among the areas with no street lights on so additional care is needed if driving, walking or cycling in those parts.