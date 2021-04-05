SMART Scooters eyes Kilkenny following jobs and investment announcement

E-Scooter sharing platform SMART Scooters has announced the creation of 20 new jobs.

Those are in tech, operations and customer care – they will be available in the coming months.

The company says trials are ongoing in Kilkenny, Cork, Limerick, Dublin, and Galway.

It’s hoping more jobs can be created as soon as the Government’s E-Scooter legislation is passed and licenses are awarded.