Call for smoking area ban criticised by Kilkenny Taskforce Chair

A prominent local publican is criticising calls for smoking to be banned in pub smoking areas.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland has welcomed a proposal that outdoor areas in pubs and restaurants should become smoke free zones when they re-open.

The Royal College of Physicians says making this change could help people to adhere to social distancing guidelines and therefore protect public health.

However local publican Pat Crotty says you can’t put issue a blanket ban.

The Chair of the Kilkenny City taskforce says it has to be left up to each business to decide how to make their space safe for customers.