Snow and ice warnings for Carlow & Kilkenny on Thursday and Friday

Carlow and Kilkenny have more snow and ice warnings for Thursday and Friday.

Met Eireann have issued a series of yellow alerts starting from 3am tomorrow Thursday for rain, sleet and snow with strengthening easterly winds for the entire country.

They say accumulations of snow are expected in many areas along with hazardous icy conditions.

Possible Impacts are hazardous driving conditions, and travel disruption, with poor visibility.

Here in Carlow and Kilkenny the snow and ice warning remains in effect until 7am on Friday with a low temperature and ice alert also still in place until 10 o’clock.