Snowfall across Carlow and Kilkenny as weather warning remains in place till 11pm

Significant snowfall has been reported in parts of Carlow and Kilkenny this morning.

A mix of sleet and snow has been falling for the last number of hours with areas on high ground worst affected.

Just one local school has contacted KCLR about closing – St Patrick’s in Clogh won’t be open today.

A yellow weather warning is in place until 11 o clock tonight.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says some parts will be seeing more lying snow than others

“It certainly can have significant impacts in some areas with a mix of rain, sleet and snow and some heavy snow making for very treacherous conditions locally but it is very much variable from one location to another,” said Alan.