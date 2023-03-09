FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Snowfall across Carlow and Kilkenny as weather warning remains in place till 11pm
A mix of sleet and snow has been falling for the last number of hours with areas on high ground worst affected.
Significant snowfall has been reported in parts of Carlow and Kilkenny this morning.
Just one local school has contacted KCLR about closing – St Patrick’s in Clogh won’t be open today.
A yellow weather warning is in place until 11 o clock tonight.
Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says some parts will be seeing more lying snow than others
“It certainly can have significant impacts in some areas with a mix of rain, sleet and snow and some heavy snow making for very treacherous conditions locally but it is very much variable from one location to another,” said Alan.