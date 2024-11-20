Parts of Carlow and Kilkenny are waking up to a snowy Wednesday.

A cold snap has hit with a yellow warning for low temperatures and ice in place until 10am.

While a second notice takes effect later:

Local priority routes were gritted last night while advice from the Road Safety Authority was shared on KCLR News yesterday.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather has the latest forecast this morning;

