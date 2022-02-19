KCLR News
Soccer Legend to launch Carlow Columban Way
Paul McGrath is a regular visitor to Mount Leinster
The Carlow Columban Way is being launched today by soccer Legend Paul McGrath.
It’s on at one o’clock at the Columbanus Cairn at the Nine Stones viewing point and a shuttle bus will be going from the Community Centre in Myshall at 12.30 with parking available.
The Launch is followed by an 8-kilometre guided walk.
Eileen O’Rourke from Carlow Touriam says the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland star is actually a regular visitor.
Patsy Mclean, Chair of the Friends of Columbanus says today is a celebration of the huge influence the saint had across Ireland and Europe.