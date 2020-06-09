Social-distancing rules could be reviewed to help hospitality sector

The two metre social distancing rule for hotels, pubs and restaurants could be reduced to one metre, at times when the Covid-19 transmission rate is low.

Guidelines are being reviewed to help the hospitality sector, with fears the current measures mean thousands of people will not return to work in the tourism sector.

A new case of Covid-19 in Kilkenny is one of just nine reported in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

A further four people with the virus have died here, according to the Department of Health, bringing the death toll in this country to 1,683.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says at the moment they’re examining the social distancing guidelines for the hospitality sector and will advise Government accordingly.