The entire town of Carlow is set to benefit from a new multi-million euro community hub now under construction on the Tullow Road.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Fergal Browne, and Mayor Fintan Phelan officially turned the sod on the project this morning, marking the start of works on the major development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new facility will be home to Carlow Regional Youth Services as anchor tenants but will also be open to the wider community for a range of activities and events once it opens late next year.

Speaking to KCLR News, Cathaoirleach Browne said he hopes the project will not only serve the current needs of the community but also act as a catalyst for further significant developments in that part of the town.