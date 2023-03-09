KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Solar Farm plans lodged with county council for Thomastown area
Lightsource Renewable Energy Ireland has been consulting with locals since last Autumn
Plans for a 260-acre solar farm have been lodged with Kilkenny County Council.
Lightsource Renewable Energy Ireland has been consulting with locals in the Thomastown area since last Autumn.
The BP-owned company is looking for a 10-year planning permission for the Solar P-V development
and Battery Storage Compound.
The solar panels will be mounted on steel support structures and there will be a 40-year operational period in the Castlegarden and Cloghscregg areas.