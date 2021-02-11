Soldier who died today at Kilkenny’s Army Barracks has been named

The serving soldier who died earlier today at Kilkenny’s Stephens’ Barracks has been named.

He was 26-year-old Private Mark Mahon who has been with the locally based 3rd Infantry Battalion for the past few years.

Those who worked with him there say he was a very active member of the unit, gaining a wide range of experience to the highest standards in his required military development. He was also deployed on overseas operations in the MIddle East and served as a peacekeeper with the 115th Infantry Battalion to United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) with distinction, while he was actively preparing to undergo a Potential Non-Commission Officers Course.

An accomplished sportsperson, he played soccer and had completed marathons and numerous charity events.

Private Mahon fell ill while at work at the city-based facility this morning. He was found in an unresponsive state by colleagues. A nurse and doctor administered CPR and he was transferred to St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny where, despite the best efforts of the medical staff, he passed away.

Private Mahon is survived by his parents Rachel and Mark, younger sister Megan, long-term girlfriend Katie, grandmother, grandad, aunties, uncles and cousins.

The Defence Forces are providing a liaison officer to offer any assistance to his family during this difficult time.

Paying tribute to Private Mahon, Officer Commanding 3rd Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Declan Crummey said “As Officer Commanding, and on behalf of all members of the 3 Infantry Battalion and Óglaigh na hÉireann, I extend my deepest sympathies to the family, loved ones and many friends of Private Mark Mahon. Mark was an integral part of the 3 Infantry Battalion where he served with distinction both at home and overseas. He will sorely missed by all of his friends, comrades and colleagues serving in Stephens’ Barracks Kilkenny. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.”