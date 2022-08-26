Man arrested in connection with investigation into theft and false accounting in the Leinster area

UPDATE (10am, Friday, 26th August) The man, aged in his 50s, arrested for theft and false accounting in the Leinster area has been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Prosecutions.

Earlier story

A man’s been arrested in connection with an investigation into theft and false accounting in the Leinster area.

He was picked up by members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau yesterday (Thursday) morning.

It’s part of an investigation which was launched into a Leinster based solicitor following a complaint by the Law Society of allegations of theft, false accounting, forgery and use of false instruments were made.

Clients of this individual had made specific allegations of theft and the Law Society alleges that when their investigation uncovered deficits in his client account, he then allegedly submitted false documents purporting to show that the deficits no longer existed.

He’s been detained at a Garda station within the province.