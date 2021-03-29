KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Some good news for South Kilkenny’s Vicky Phelan
She reveals how contacting her loved ones back in Ireland was important to her
Things may be looking up for South Kilkenny’s Vicky Phelan.
Last week the Mooncoin native got the results of her first CT scan since starting her medical trial in the United States and it showed no new tumours and, while there was an increase in the size of an existing one, there were mild decreases in others.
In an online posting she said there was more positivity after round five of treatment – hear her update here: