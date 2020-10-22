Some residents ‘left in limbo’ waiting for their estates to be taken in charge by Kilkenny County Council

Some residents in Kilkenny have been “left in limbo”, waiting for their estates to be taken in charge by the county council.

That’s according to Cathaoirleach Andrew Mc Guiness, who raised the issue at this week’s meeting of the local authority.

Director of Services Sean Mc Keown told elected members that a report on the properties being taken in charge is currently being drawn up.

But Cllr Mc Guinness says it’s particularly a problem in his own estate noting “I actually live in Parc na Gowan and it’s a private estate and we’ve been looking for it to be taken in charge by Kilkenny County Council for some time now and there’s a mixture in Parc na Gowan we have some local authority houses, we have apartments that would be looked after by a management company and we have private houses with also a residents association but there’s issues over in Parc na Gowan at the moment with sewerage coming up onto the footpath in a particular area of the housing scheme and they lie in limbo”.

At the meeting his colleague Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick highlighted that some estates in Ballyragget have been waiting for works to be undertaken for over two years.

Cllr McGuinness adds it’s a similar issue in Parc na Gowan saying “They don’t know who’s responsible, Irish Water have passed the buck, Kilkenny County Council haven’t taken responsibility and it’s unfair I believe on the residents committee and the people associated with the management company to try & tackle that issue, I wanted to find out why it’s taking so long to take the estate in charge & other estates throughout the city & county are in the same boat and we need to get that resolved as a matter of urgency, by the November meeting we will have an update on that”.