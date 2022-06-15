KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Some traffic disruptions expected in North Kilkenny today as Rás Tailteann moves in from Laois before heading on to Tipperary
There's huge excitement surrounding the international cycling race
Some traffic disruption can be expected in North Kilkenny this (Wednesday) afternoon as an international cycling race rolls into the area.
There will be rolling road closures as cyclists involved in Rás Tailteann cross the border from Laois into county Kilkenny and onto Tipperary for the big stage finish at Horse & Jockey.
