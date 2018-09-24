KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Some well known names to be honoured at the Carlow Business Awards
Winners of two of the big accolades being handed out at the Carlow Business Awards this week have been revealed.
The county’s Senior Football Manager, Turlough O Brien, is to be presented with the Ambassador Award at Visual on Thursday evening.
Meanwhile Eileen Brophy is to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award – an award given to those who can be described as pillars of the community and who have inspired others.
Chamber CEO, Brian O’Farrell says Eileen certainly fits the bill & Turlough is a very worthy winner of his category.
More details here