The sorting of ballots for the Ireland South constituency begins again in Cork this morning at 9am.

It’s expected the first count will not start until around lunchtime.

It was a long day for the count staff at Nemo Rangers GAA Club yesterday as they made their way through the most of 715,000 ballot papers.

The sorting continues this morning as a new week begins and attention turns to the five seats for Ireland South.

Sean Kelly, Billy Kelleher and Michael McNamara are tipped to take three of the seats while its not yet known who will take the fourth and fifth.

Could it be Kathleen Funchion or Paul Gavan for Sinn Féin, the party hasn’t faired well in the locals, or will it be MEP Mick Wallace? Could either Fianna Fail or Fine Gael grab a second seat? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned for updates.

Meanwhile, our Alan O’Reilly caught up with Kathleen Funchion when she stopped by the Carlow count centre last night – hear that here;