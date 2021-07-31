SOS Kilkenny project to get a share of €7.5million fund

Funding has been promised for a local project to help boost employment opportunities for people with disabilities and autism.

More than €87,500 is being granted to SOS Kilkenny‘s Work4Life project.

It’s one of 45 organisations around the country to benefit from a fund of over €7.5million.

CEO of SOS Kilkenny Francis Coughlan has told KCLR News “We’re hoping to offer job seekers an opportunity to gain valuable training in a relative career and aspirations and opportunities to gain valuable work experience in the labour market so we’re delighted, absolutely over the moon with the project it’s one of the most innovative projects that we were trying to get for quite a while”.

He adds that as restrictions lift, funding like this will be a big boost for getting them back on track, noting “Persons with disabilities and the area of unemployment have been forcing people out of the market because of that because they would be deemed as a very vulnerable population and again by having this kind of taster or start-up funding that will introduce at a more faster pace back into the world of work, people with disabilities should be in the world of work, they have a huge amount to give the world of work and projects like this they will enhance that and restart at a much faster pace as well”.