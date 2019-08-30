SOS Kilkenny to Serve up a Savour Spread

SOS Kilkenny has a special dinner lined up as part of Savour Kilkenny Food Festival.

Members have teamed with Chef Chris Sandford, founder of the Culinary Ability Awards, to create a menu which they’ll cook for a large audience at the River Court Hotel as part of the October festive fare.

Chef Sandford was in Kilkenny recently to launch the occasion and, with a team of five at SOS and supported by local Rotary, served up a sample lunch to whet the appetite.

Our Edwina Grace was there & met with some of those involved …

Listen back here: