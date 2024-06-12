Counting of votes in the European Elections continues later this morning.

Just the Dublin representatives have been selected – Barry Andrews of FF, Lynn Boylan of SF joined last night by Labour’s Aodhan O’Riordain and Regina Doherty of FG.

Her fellow partyman Sean KElly’s the only one returned here in Ireland South where FF’s Billy Kelleher is about 20,000 votes off the quota followed by Independent Michael McNamara with a foursome from the south east battling hard for the last two seats.

These are Fianna Fáil’s Cynthia Ní Mhurchu from Carlow, Independents4Change Mick Wallace from Wexford, Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion from Kilkenny and Waterford’s Grace O’Sullivan of the Green Party.

Counters are back in the centre in Cork this morning but it could be Thursday before a result is announced.