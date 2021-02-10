South East school teams with Ronan Keating for charity song

Students from a South East secondary school have teamed with a world-renowned Irish performer to launch a charity track.

The Mount Sion Choir from Mount Sion CBS in Waterford pooled their talents with Ronan Keating to bring out a song called This Is Your Song.

It’s been released in time for Mother’s Day (March 14) so it’s fitting that proceeds will go to the organisation named in memory of Ronan’s mother, the Marie Keating Foundation, to help with its national cancer support and survivorship services.

This performance of the song was recorded as part of the televised spectacular, Concert4Cancer, which aired in August last year and went on to raise more than half a million euro for cancer services.

Watch the video here: