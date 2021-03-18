South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association called to Galtees twice

It was a busy day for the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association which had two call-outs yesterday.

Both casualties were on Galtymore in the Galtee Mountains.

The first was a walker who suffered a head injury after falling in strong winds, the second was a member of a walking group complaining of chest pains.

Both people were assessed by the team and their care then transferred to the National Ambulance Service personnel.

SEMRA online says “We wish the two casualties well and hope they make a full and speedy recovery”.