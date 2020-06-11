South Kilkenny based scientist working on project to speed up Covid-19 lab testing

A South Kilkenny based scientist is leading a group who have been granted funding to speed up testing for Covid-19.

Dr Lee Coffey who lives in Mullinavat is a lecturer at the Department of Science in WIT.

He is working with a team of experts at University Hospital Waterford to try and get the lab testing time for the virus down to about half an hour.

Speaking to KCLR’s The Way it is Dr Coffey explained that they hope to achieve this by investigating if other lab equipment that hasn’t previously been approved, could be used to test for the virus in future.