South Kilkenny boil water notice lifted but one’s still in effect in Borris Co Carlow

The boil water notice in South Kilkenny has been lifted.

It was issued last Friday evening by Irish Water and up to 6,000 people served by the Mooncoin scheme were impacted. (See here).

But just before lunchtime today (Tuesday, 16th November) KCLR News had the following notification:

“Irish Water working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council would like to inform customers supplied by the Clonassy/Mooncoin public water supply that the boil water notice issued on the supply on 12 November has been lifted with immediate effect.

Following consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council are advising customers that the drinking water can now be consumed as normal.

It was necessary to issue the boil water notice on 11 November due to due to potentially inadequately disinfected water entering the supply. Irish Water operation and compliance experts worked with colleagues in Kilkenny County Council to carry out the necessary works at the plant to enable the notice to be lifted as quickly as possible.

Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead James O’Toole, commented: “Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council would like to thank the customers who were affected by this notice for their patience and cooperation while essential works were carried out at the water treatment plant to ensure the notice could be lifted as quickly as possible.

“Irish Water acknowledges the impact and inconvenience caused by the imposition of a boil water notice to homes and businesses. Our priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus.”

Business customers will receive a 40 per cent rebate on the cost of the supply of water to their businesses for the duration of the boil water notice and this will be backdated automatically to 12 November.

Should customers have any queries regarding the lifting of this notice they can check out the Water Supply Updates section on our website www.water.ie or contact us directly on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Meanwhile, close to 600 in the Borris area are still under a boil instruction after being served with a note on Oct 20th. (More here).

Irish Water’s James O’Toole has been telling KCLR that works are progressing at the treatment plant there and they hope to have an update by the weekend.