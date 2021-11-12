KCLR News

Boil Water Notice issued for 5,000 people in South Kilkenny

Potentially inadequately disinfected water has entered the Clonassy/Mooncoin Public Water Supply.

5,000 people in South Kilkenny have been hit with a Boil Water Notice.

Irish water say that it’s due to potentially inadequately disinfected water entering the Clonassy/Mooncoin Public Water Supply.

Water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing food that’s not being cooked should be boiled and cooled first.

Irish water says the notice has come into immediate effect for the safety of people in Mullinavat, Fiddown, Mooncoin, and Kilmacow.

If you live in south Kilkenny and are not sure if you are affected you can check you location on Irishwater.ie

