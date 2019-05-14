South Kilkenny community mourns loss of active local lady

The community of Tullahought is still trying to come to terms with the death of one of its strongest supporters.

Mary Egan died over the weekend. She’s best known for her involvement in the area’s Tidy Towns competition since it was set up 29 years ago. Last year she and husband Paddy were recognised as Community Heroes by the contest.

Richard Walsh is also involved with the group and says she played quite a role in the success of the parish in many ways noting “Mary was there if anyone had an idea Mary would be pushing it and fighting for grants and help from the council and no matter where you go once you mention you’re from Tullahought the first thing anyone would say to you was “do you know Mary Egan?”. She was involved in everything out here the Tidy Towns, the women’s guild, the community alert in the parish, pioneers and in Fianna Fail”.

He added that despite a busy home life & failing health, Mary & her husband never let the area down saying “They had their own family farm, they had to raise their family and run the Tidy Towns at the same time I suppose, even in the last years Mary mightn’t have been in the best of health but she was always out working weeding and painting and everything”.