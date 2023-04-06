KCLR NewsNews & Sport

South Kilkenny could be getting a new 24-hour service station

It would include an electric vehicle charging hub

South Kilkenny could be getting a new 24 hour service station.

Petrogas Group Limited has applied to the county council for permission to set up the garage, with an electric vehicle charging hub of about 20 charge points, at Garrandarragh, Mullinavat.

The proposed development would also see an amenity/services building, including a retail convenience store with off-licence, two food outlets, one with a drive-through facility, and a coffee area.

While outside, parking would be available for more than 60 cars, 14 HGVs, 3 coaches and 8 bicycles.

A decision’s due on the 25th of May.

