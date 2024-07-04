A local councillor believes the communication around the closure of a stretch of Abbey Road in Ferrybank could have been better handled.

Cathaoirleach of the Piltown Municipal District Cllr Ger Frisby expressed that the views of local residents needed to be taken into consideration when works such as these are being carried out, particularly with regard to the placement of traffic lights.

He believed a leaflet drop should have been conducted to inform businesses and residents of the closure, and noted that lessons will be learned for the future.

He told KCLR News the delivery of the information to those in the area could have been better; “Personally speaking yes I would say that there could have been better communication around the whole process, I think myself that it should have been a more joined-up effort from all councils involved in it and everyone have a say in it and residents should have been notified, I think myself and I said it, I brought this up with the contractors, that a leaflet drop should have been done in the area prior to the road being closed for residents and for businesses to let them know exactly what’s happening, look it hopefully we’ll learn a lesson from it and that there’ll be more consultation going forward in the future”.