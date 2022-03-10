South Kilkenny spuds to dominate the shelves in Aldi as Iverk Produce agrees new €100m deal

South Kilkenny-based Iverk Produce has agreed a new €100 million five year deal to supply all of Aldi’s Irish stores with its potatoes.

The Piltown based company has been supplying the retailer with with Irish grown potatoes and carrots since 1999.

As part of this contract extension, Iverk will supply 24,000 tonnes of locally-grown potatoes to Aldi annually and have the security to invest in a new state-of-the-art packhouse.

Welcoming the new contract, John Curtin, Aldi Ireland Group Buying Director said they are delighted to extend the partnership:

“Iverk has supplied our Irish stores for more than 20 years and we are delighted to further extend our partnership for another five. Aldi is committed to supporting Irish growers so our customers can enjoy the very best vegetables.”

James O’Shea, Iverk Produce added they are delighted to have agreed the new contract:

“This is a massive boost for both our staff and growers in this difficult climate we find ourselves in. Working with Aldi has given us the security to expand and invest in our business and we look forward to working with Aldi for many years to come.”