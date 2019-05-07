South Kilkenny village to get specially built benches

Slieverue is set to get some new benches specially built to fit the local population.

The new benches will be installed along the new Linear park by the Bring Your own Chair team as part of their plan to develop a Town Portrait for the community.

But they need some locals to come along to St Mary’s Parish Hall at 5 o’clock on Wednesday (May 8) evening to get measured up as a representative sample of the local community.

Callan WorkHouse Union producer Éilish Lavelle explained that the group want 47 people, or a 10th of the population of Slieverue, to come and be measured so that everyone will be able to find a bench that fits them nicely.

She added that they are inspired by Slieverue native John Donovan who was and important figure in mapping ireland for the Ordinance Survey in the 1800s.