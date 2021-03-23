South Kilkenny’s Vicky Phelan finds out today if experimental treatment is working

Vicky Phelan will find out today if her experimental new treatment is working.

The Cervical Check campaigner is in the US for a clinical trial of a new cancer drug.

The Mooncoin woman is having her first scan since the start of the treatment to see if there’s been an effect on her tumours.

Vickey says she’s hoping to at least get no bad news.

She was speaking on The Way It Is last evening to our Sue Nunn – listen back to their chat in full here: