Southern Relief Road the “obvious long term solution” to Carlow town’s traffic issues according to Mayor Fintan Phelan

We could be closer to solutions to Carlow’s traffic issues.

The county council’s currently reviewing the urban plan for the town and yesterday (Wednesday) representatives with counterparts on the Laois side of the border gathered at a local hotel for a workshop on the Graiguecullen area transport assessment.

Ahead of that, Carlow Mayor Fintan Phelan told KCLR News “This is only a very, very initial stage in this process which will involve public consultation as well and I think that’s critically important that the people of Carlow have their say on any changes to traffic in our town but I think anything we can do that improves traffic and eases it in Carlow town is hugely welcome”.

He also said that the Southern Relief Road’s the obvious long term solution town-wide traffic congestion issues.

The main arteries are often under pressure and it’s thought by many that the long sought after, multi-million route between the R726 Hacketstown Road & the N80 in Laois could alleviate this.

Before Christmas councillors were told that the Department had accepted some proposals from the local authority, moving the project onto the next stage.

Mayor Fintan Phelan has been telling KCLR News that while it is taking a long time, it is being worked towards; “I think what’s positive is that if it is there in terms of advancing through the public spending code and trying to ensure that we do get a robust plan or a robust road that’s going to be there, it takes time and this is going on for a long time, yes it is taking too long but Carlow County Council is doing everything it can to make sure that we have what we need ready and then it’s up to the Department to try and get funding”.