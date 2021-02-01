Special schools to reopen on February 11th

Special schools will reopen on February 11th after agreement was reached between teachers unions and the Department of Education.

Special classes in mainstream schools will also resume 11 days later on February 22nd.

Attendances will be initially limited to 50 percent, and there will be enhanced safety measures like PPE and around class sizes.

Minister of State for Disabilities, Waterford TD Anne Rabbitte, says it’s welcome news in particular for the families of children with special needs.