Special students to go back to classrooms next Thursday
No decision has been reached yet on Leaving Cert students.
Special students will be able to return to their classrooms from next week.
Special schools and special needs students in primary schools will be able to access in-person education on a phased basis from Thursday January 21st.
This will also apply to children who are not in a special class but have significant additional needs.
Discussions are still underway in relation to secondary school and Leaving Cert students.
Minister for Education Norma Foley says they are working towards a return to school for everyone when it is safe to do so.