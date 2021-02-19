Speculation that Ulster Bank’s to exit the Irish market

Ulster Bank’s expected to announce today that it is exiting the Irish market, after 160 years.

Parent company NatWest met last night to consider a proposal to wind down the Irish operation.

An official announcement is expected to be made today, and 2,800 jobs are in jeopardy.

The financial institution has branches in both Carlow and Kilkenny.

It also has a 15% share of the mortgage market here, but UCC economics lecturer Seamus Coffey expects that to end.

KCLR News has contacted Ulster Bank for comment.