Speeding drivers clocked at 166kph & 157kph in Co Kilkenny

Speeding drivers have been caught doing massive speeds of up to 166kph in Kilkenny this morning.

That speed was clocked on the M9 in Co Kilkenny and another driver was done for reaching 157 on the motorway.

Gardai are out in force on the roads and streets of Carlow and Kilkenny today as part of the National Slowdown Day trying to save lives by getting people to slowdown.

Local Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe says the evidence is clear than even bringing speeding level down a little can have a big impact.